Lavington produced a deja vu moment with its riveting one-goal win over Albury on Saturday in Ovens and Murray netball.
The Panthers pipped the home team 45-44, the same margin as their thrilling round seven win.
"We called it at the start, it would probably go down to the last quarter, we had possession so, unfortunately, it was pretty much deja vu," disappointed but proud coach Skye Hillier suggested.
The visitors held a comfortable seven-goal lead at three-quarter time and appeared relatively safe at 45-52 with around a minute left.
However, the Tigers nabbed the last two goals and were, potentially, seconds away from passing into the ring and grabbing a draw.
"It was really like a finals game, it was 60 minutes of hard pressure," delighted Panthers' coach Linda Robinson offered.
The second and third terms proved the difference as Lavington edged ahead after an even first quarter.
"We really brought our intensity, which is what you need leading into finals," Robinson revealed.
"There were hands over, we were chasing down loose balls."
Goal keeper Sarah Meredith was outstanding for the Panthers.
Meredith stopped a number of attacking roads while, at the other end, Maddy Plunkett (27 goals) and Emily Stewart (18) formed a dynamic attack.
The Tigers responded through Alison Meani (28 goals) and Hillier (16), with Karina Cameron and Heidi Fisher in electric form.
Elsewhere, Corowa-Rutherglen topped Wangaratta Rovers 58-36.
Grace and Chloe Senior posted 40 and 18 goals respectively.
In her 50th game for the club, Grace Senior now has 638 goals after 16 rounds, with two matches left in the home and away season.
The attacking spearhead and Jennifer Vine were the Roos' best.
Kelsie Wilson (21 goals) was outstanding for the Hawks as Gracie Reid provided strong support.
Yarrawonga defeated North Albury 56-30.
Bridget Cassar and Madeleine Allan scored 26 and 19 goals apiece as Matilda Kennedy and Hannah Symes tormented the home team.
Nat Heagney was a lone hand in attack, compiling 26 goals, while Amy Richardson also contributed to the team.
Wangaratta toppled Wodonga Raiders 61-34.
Georgia Clark, who went into the game with the second highest accuracy rate of 80.04% - Cassar led with 80.83% - nailed another 47 goals and she received tremendous support from Amy and Issy Byrne.
Taylor Donelan, who filled out the top three in accuracy at 78.64%, posted 22 goals.
Blaynee House and Molly McGrath were the pick of the visitors.
And Myrtleford toppled Wodonga 58-46.
Rebecca Piazza, who won the 2007 Toni Wilson Medal and celebrated her 350th club game in April, featured with 42 goals, while Sally Botter chipped in with 16.
Botter and Amber Quirk were terrific in the win.
Cassi Mathey was the home team's top player with 33 goals as Ellie Ainsworth also starred.
Corowa-Rutherglen remains on top from Lavington, on percentage, with Yarrawonga a win back.
