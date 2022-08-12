The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Benalla McDonald's included in massive union action against food giant

By Local News
Updated August 12 2022 - 4:08am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COURT CASE: The Benalla McDonald's. Picture: GOOGLE

The Benalla McDonald's is included in a massive court case pursued by a union against the fast food giant.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.