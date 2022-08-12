Benalla McDonald's included in massive union action against food giant

The Benalla McDonald's is included in a massive court case pursued by a union against the fast food giant.
The Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees' Association is taking action over alleged contraventions of workers' rights.
The union says the company often told workers they couldn't have breaks as they were instead allowed to use the toilet or take "mini breaks" of one minute, or receive a free drink.
The union said the action was taken on behalf of more than 250,000 workers and former staff, including at the Benalla restaurant.
The union says the breaks are a legal requirement.
McDonald's has denied the claims.
