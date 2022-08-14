Boy bit sister, dad charged after biting boy to teach him a lesson

A father who bit his child to teach him a lesson was remorseful after injuring the boy.
The incident, on August 21 last year, led to child protection services being alerted after the young boy suffered a bite mark with visible bruising.
The Wodonga court heard the boy, who was two at the time, bit his sister.
The father bit the boy to show him what it was like.
He later told police "it was a little bit harder than I intended" and said he shouldn't have done it.
Magistrate Peter Dunn said it was misguided to discipline children in anger.
"(The father) needed to be a proper example to him, rather than behaving like this," Mr Dunn said, noting the incident had gone beyond lawful correction.
The man, aged in his mid-20s, was fined $750.
Child protection staff are no longer involved.
