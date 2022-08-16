THE furore sparked by revelations former PM Scott Morrison secretly appointed himself as joint minister to at least five portfolios has prompted Member for Indi Helen Haines to call for a full investigation into the matter.
The scandal drew mixed responses from parliamentarians with former home affairs minister Karen Andrews demanding Mr Morrison's resignation from parliament, and former emergency management minister Bridget McKenzie calling his actions disgraceful.
In contrast, Member for Farrer Sussan Ley who was environment minister at the time said: "Scott Morrison has today outlined his reasons; by contrast Anthony Albanese has slipped back into opposition mode. He's now in government. Government is hard.
"Tough decisions need to be made, and people need reassuring that the government has a plan for them during any tough times ahead, they don't need a PM who is happier looking backwards."
With pressure mounting from other members of his own former cabinet and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to explain himself, Mr Morrison used his Facebook post to apologise for any offence to his colleagues but defended his decision.
"It is not uncommon for multiple ministers to be sworn to administer the same department," Mr Morrison wrote. "I took the precaution of being given authority to administer various departments of state should the need arise due to incapacity of a minister or in the national interest."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has described revelations that Mr Morrison was covertly in control of health, finance, treasury, home affairs and the industry, science and resources portfolios as an "unprecedented trashing of our democracy".
Dr Haines said the episode which erupted over the weekend was "alarming".
Her comments were echoed by Senator McKenzie who told The Border Mail she was not aware of Mr Morrison's actions at the time.
Senator McKenzie had earlier told Sky News: "Even if it was just for political reasons, it's a disgrace. We have a parliamentary system that's based on convention ... very strong conventions around cabinet solidarity ... ministerial responsibility."
Meanwhile, Albury councillor David Thurley appeared cynical as to whether Senator McKenzie knew about the power grabs.
He tweeted: "Simon Benson, a journalist and partner of Bridget McKenzie writes a book, 'Plagued', about various machinations in Scomos government. How can we believe that she knew nothing about the shenanigans and he didnt report it so he could save it to make money from his book. Ethics???"
Former home affairs minister Karen Andrews said: "I think he (Mr Morrison) should resign and he should leave parliament."
Liberal Leader Peter Dutton urged calm as investigations continue. "I think it's time for cooler heads to prevail," he said in Tasmania where a shadow ministry meeting was held on Tuesday.
Dr Haines told The Border Mail there were "more questions than answers" and said it was appropriate for Mr Albanese to undertake an investigation into what happened.
