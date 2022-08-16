The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Ex-PM's secret command of at least five portfolios prompts Haines to call for inquiry

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated August 16 2022 - 10:16am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Morrison

THE furore sparked by revelations former PM Scott Morrison secretly appointed himself as joint minister to at least five portfolios has prompted Member for Indi Helen Haines to call for a full investigation into the matter.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.