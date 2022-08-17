Navigating treatment for an eating disorder can be a long and arduous process.
Typically recovery is not linear - there can be many ups and downs and regressions, says North East Eating Disorder Support group director Meryl Wilcox.
"It's all about understanding that eating disorders are complex and people can take a long time to recover," she said.
Often the first hurdle comes with trying to navigate the treatment system, Ms Wilcox added.
At its monthly meeting on Saturday, highly experienced psychologist Kim Haebich will help guide families on where to start with accessing treatment locally.
This is particularly vital as seeking help early can greatly reduce the severity, duration and impact of an eating disorder, Ms Wilcox said.
