A FESTIVAL to move the people - literally - is on the way to the Upper Murray next weekend.
The inaugural Snowy Mountain Tango Festival will offer a program of music, dance and connection at Corryong from Friday, August 26, to Sunday, August 28.
The festival will also bring Melbourne band Mendoza Tango Quartet to Corryong in a concert on that Saturday night.
The two-hour concert with round tables, dance floor and bar, is only part of the weekend-long festival of Argentinian tango dance and music.
Festival organiser Olga Siret said Latin dance festivals were very popular throughout Europe with big followings.
"The Snowy Mountain Tango Festival brings something very different to the region," she said.
"It's a very full weekend of dance and music.
"And it's a chance to promote Upper Murray tourism, especially in winter when things are quieter.
"People are willing to travel somewhere new to do something they enjoy."
The Melbourne-based outfit Mendoza Tango Quartet is made up of a fiery group of professional musicians who are passionate about Latin music.
They will offer a mix of traditional and modern tango, which will echo through the mountain valleys.
Tango is a ballroom dance originating in Buenos Aires, characterized by marked rhythms and postures and abrupt pauses.
The full weekend program is supported by Towong Shire Council, Upper Murray Dance, Bank WAW and Snowy Hydro.
The festival includes a boot camp for dance beginners with two of Australia's leading tango dancers and teachers, Renee Fieck and Doni Mac.
The Saturday night concert is open to everyone and will run from 4pm to 6pm in the Corryong Memorial Hall.
Tickets are $30.
For bookings: mendozaconcert-smtf.eventbrite.com.au.
Any remaining tickets will be available at the door on the day.
For more details, visit snowymountaintango.com.
