The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

The first Snowy Mountain Tango Festival is coming to Corryong

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
August 18 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FAB FIVE: Melbourne band Mendoza Tango Quartet will offer a mix of delicious traditional and modern tango ringing through the valleys at the Snowy Mountain Tango Festival, which is running at Corryong from August 26-28.

A FESTIVAL to move the people - literally - is on the way to the Upper Murray next weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.