Albury police have called for public assistance to locate five people with warrants out for their arrest.
Max Lundardi-Leahy, 22, is wanted on two outstanding warrants.
Advertisement
Police said on Wednesday he is known to frequent the Albury area.
Liza Jane Kennedy, 31, is also wanted for three existing warrants.
She is known to frequent the Albury-Wodonga area.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police have also released information on Mia-Rose Harding, 22, who has one outstanding warrant.
No image has been obtained of her but police described her as 160-centimetres tall, Caucasian, larger build, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police said she is known in Albury, Wodonga and Hawthorn.
An appeal for information for Luke Knight, 27, has also come from police.
He is known to frequent the Lavington and Barnawartha areas.
Meanwhile, Tom Cavallaro, 28, has one outstanding arrest warrant in his name.
Police said he is known to frequent the Deniliquin area.
Anyone with information can call Albury Police Station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.