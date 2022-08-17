Debris from a crash which destroyed a caravan at Wooragee more than two weeks ago remains at the scene.
Community concerns were raised about why the matter still hadn't been resolved after the incident on Beechworth-Wodonga Road, near Factory Lane, on August 7.
Regional Roads Victoria is responsible for the clean up as manager of the road and dispatched crews to undertake an inspection where no debris was identified on traffic lanes that would cause an immediate hazard to drivers.
Regional Roads Victoria has worked with Victoria Police regarding the matter and confirmed there are plans to remove the caravan from the location in the coming days.
"We thank the community for reporting this incident and for their patience while we worked with Victoria Police on a solution," Victorian Department of Transport Hume region director Steve Bowmaker said.
"Regional Roads Victoria undertakes regular inspections of Beechworth-Wodonga Road and we encourage the community to report any hazards on the regional arterial road network by calling 133 778."
Indigo Council has fielded numerous responses about the matter from residents.
"We're aware of community concerns and have passed these onto Victoria Police and the Department of Transport," a council spokesperson said.
The caravan finished on its roof when the white utility towing it appeared to have veered off the road and collided with a tree before hitting a second tree head-on.
No serious injuries were sustained by the utility's three occupants.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
