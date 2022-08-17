The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Indigo Shire residents concerned as scrapped caravan from crash at Wooragee still not cleaned up

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated August 24 2022 - 1:47am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NOT PLEASANT: Debris from crash at Wooragee, which resulted in a destroyed caravan earlier this month, is yet to be cleaned up more than two weeks after the accident near Factory Lane. Pictures: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Debris from a crash which destroyed a caravan at Wooragee more than two weeks ago remains at the scene.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.