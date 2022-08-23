A man recently bailed on gun possession charges has now been locked up over an alleged pub break-in.
Kim Murray Clark, 40, is accused of targeting the Newmarket Hotel about 3.20am on May 17 and taking cash from two safes.
It's alleged Clark was found with a gun, gloves, a balaclava and cash in a car outside a pub in Chiltern the following month.
Police allegedly found $12,150 in cash and checks later showed his DNA was on the pistol.
He was remanded in custody over the incident.
Albury police then searched an Albury home while he was in custody on July 13 and located a home-made silencer.
The 40-year-old was charged with the Newmarket break-in and with possessing the silencer without a permit.
He faced Albury Local Court a short time after his arrest on Tuesday and applied for bail.
His application was refused and he will return to Albury court to October 18.
Clark was supported by family in court.
He appeared annoyed when told he would be refused bail by magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
Clark had been due to return to Wodonga court on Wednesday over the Chiltern allegations.
