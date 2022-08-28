Springdale Heights home extensively damaged by fire, police investigating

A vacant Springdale Heights home has been extensively damaged by fire on Monday morning, with police working to determine the cause.
The brick house on Baranbale Way caught alight about 4.30am.
Firefighters found a large fire when they arrived at the house and contained the blaze after it spread to the roof.
Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Stewart Alexander said crews conducted an extensive search to ensure nobody was inside.
"It would appear to be a vacant or unoccupied property, nobody was there at the time," he said.
"The home was well involved with fire when firefighters got there.
"It spread to the roof but they knocked it down quickly.
"The house sustained significant structural damage."
The size of the blaze raised concerns for nearby homes.
"Quick firefighting prevented any damage to neighbouring properties," Superintendent Alexander said.
"Given the intensity of the fire, that was a very real risk.
"The cause hasn't been determined yet, but NSW Police are up there investigating."
He said there had been several large house fires this winter.
"Even though this was a vacant property, it's a timely reminder that working smoke alarms should be installed wherever you live," he said.
"Working smoke alarms will save lives.
"If anyone has information about this fire please call police or Crime Stoppers."
