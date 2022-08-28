The Border Mail
Wodonga tyre iron attack accused trying to get victim to change story

By Wodonga Court
August 28 2022 - 5:00am
A man accused of serious domestic violence, including an incident in which he allegedly hit a woman with a tyre iron, has allegedly been trying to get the victim to withdraw her complaints.

