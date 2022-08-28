Wodonga tyre iron attack accused trying to get victim to change story

A man accused of serious domestic violence, including an incident in which he allegedly hit a woman with a tyre iron, has allegedly been trying to get the victim to withdraw her complaints.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice were pending against the mag.
Police said the man had been trying to get people to speak to the complainant in a bid to get her to withdraw her allegations.
Questions were raised in court over how the charge, or charges, were being put and what was alleged.
It was unclear if the matter would be heard in the magistrates court or before the higher county court.
Evidence is yet to be served on the man's defence lawyer.
The man, who remains in custody at the Fulham Correctional Centre, will return to court on September 6.
