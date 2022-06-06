Tyre iron attack allegations against former partner before Wodonga court

A man accused of beating his former partner with a tyre iron remains in custody, with matters pending in court in both Victoria and NSW.
The accused man recently failed to appear in Albury Local Court, where he had been due to contest charges at a hearing.
Questions were raised about where the man was.
His lawyer said he believed the man was in custody in Victoria, with checks made with Wodonga family violence investigators about his status.
The court heard the accused man - who will return to Wodonga court this month - was actually in custody in Port Phillip Prison in Victoria on allegations involving serious violence.
The enquiries showed the man had been charged with hitting his former partner with a tyre iron and was due back in Wodonga court on June 21.
The man is facing multiple charges including assault and recklessly causing injury.
Albury prosecutor Andrew Pike asked for a warrant so he could be taken to the court once released in NSW.
But he noted that while it was unclear what would happen when he faces Wodonga court, it was unlikely he would be released from custody following the appearance.
"I don't think he's getting out on the 21st of June," he said, noting the seriousness of the allegations.
The court heard the man's domestic violence matters in NSW had "some age" to them.
A hearing lasting for two hours had been due to be held in Albury court on three charges, which was vacated given the man's non-appearance.
One of the three charges was withdrawn.
