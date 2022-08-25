Greater Hume Council is going ahead with the second stage of the Jacob Wenke Drive subdivision in Walla.
Council had awarded the tender for the civil works of the development to Longford Civil P/L for $434,479.
"This really demonstrates council's drive to introduce new families and housing and open up land to really encourage growth and prosperity in Greater Hume," general manager Evelyn Arnold said.
The 10 allotments will contribute an estimated $12,332 of new revenue to Council's rates and charges.
The subdivision is expected to be completed in July next year.
Mayor Tony Quinn said it was too slow.
"We've got to be very proactive if you want to reach the people who want to buy or build in Walla and if you're slow they'll build elsewhere," he said.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
