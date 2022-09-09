The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

AWFA Cup Final: Albury United captain Allanah Seary on dealing with the nerves

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
September 9 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allanah Seary finished fourth in the Division 1 women's Star Player vote count this week after another hugely impressive season captaining Albury United. Picture by Ash Smith

Captain Allanah Seary admits all the pressure will be on Albury United when kick-off arrives at 4pm on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.