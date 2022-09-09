Captain Allanah Seary admits all the pressure will be on Albury United when kick-off arrives at 4pm on Saturday.
The Greens went undefeated through the whole league season, wrapping up the title with four rounds to spare and finishing nine points clear of Hotspurs.
Advertisement
United's mammoth goal-difference of +127 left everyone else in the shade so it's easy to see why many consider them big favourites at Lavington Sports Ground.
But Spurs knocked them out of the FA Cup back in March before coming from 3-0 down to snatch a point in a thriller at Kelly Park.
"Hotspurs are a big threat," Seary said.
"We had a lot of pressure on us going into the FA Cup game and it's similar this time around.
"We play all these games to get into a grand final so it would be amazing if we could get the cup too.
"Credit to the girls, we've won the league and that one really hits home more because it's the consistency throughout the whole year.
"In a grand final, anything can happen but it would be pretty awesome to get both.
ALSO IN SPORT
"There's a lot of pressure on us so that might play a part but we're ready for it.
"We feel really good and we're so excited to actually play a grand final.
"There's bound to be some nerves around but that's a good thing; it'll get the adrenaline going."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.