Jindera midfielder Lachie Dight will miss Saturday's preliminary final after being found guilty of striking at the Hume league tribunal on Thursday night.
Dight received a four match suspension with three weeks suspended until the end of 2023 season.
He was charged by the match review panel for multiple intentional striking Rand-Walbundrie-Walla's Kurt Jensen.
The incident occurred during the third-quarter of the Bulldogs and Giants first semi-final clash at Howlong on Sunday.
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla requested the league look at the footage of the incident.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Dight was represented by player advocate Mark Deegan.
Deegan's defence centred around the force of the impact and whether it was minimal contact and worthy of a suspension.
After hearing all the evidence the tribunal deemed there was sufficient impact to warrant a penalty of a four match suspension with three weeks suspended.
The suspension is a huge blow to the Bulldogs' hopes of springing an upset against Holbrook who are an overwhelming favourite to advance to the next week's grand final against Osborne.
