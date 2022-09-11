Matt Campbell choked back tears as he described what Albury United's victory meant to him.
Now in his second stint coaching the Greens, life member Campbell has lived and breathed every kick of United's treble-winning campaign.
Advertisement
"It's pretty big for me," an emotional Campbell said.
"It's been a tough year. Elliot (Jones) and Dave (Smith) have been fantastic and I don't know what I would have done without them.
"To push a bunch of amateur players to their limit is such a commitment.
"Elliot and Dave can help out but the players have to be there and they dug into that.
"We hit our 71st training session on Thursday and no-one's played more games than us this so it's almost 100 times we've been together.
"But, bloody oath, it was worth it.
"I learnt to win through playing.
"I had an idea about how it was done and we've managed to do it, so happy days."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.