Griffith woman attempted to force way into North Albury care home to see disabled son

By Albury Court
September 13 2022 - 5:30pm
Renee Christian

A woman has been rebuked for abusing a disability worker who tried to stop her breaching COVID-19 rules by entering her disabled son's North Albury care home.

