Truck driver still in hospital more than a week after crash at Henty

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 13 2022 - 4:09am, first published 3:56am
The driver had to be cut from the roof of his prime mover after being trapped inside the truck. He was then airlifted to hospital in the Toll helicopter for treatement. File picture

A truck driver remains in hospital more than a week after being airlifted from the scene of a serious rollover.

Local News

