Truck driver still in hospital more than a week after crash at Henty

A truck driver remains in hospital more than a week after being airlifted from the scene of a serious rollover.
Emergency services were alerted and attended the scene.
The roof off the truck had to be cut to allow the man to be removed from the vehicle.
He was taken from the vehicle after about two hours before being airlifted to hospital in Canberra.
The injuries were not life threatening, but police say the man is continuing to receive treatment.
A police spokeswoman said the circumstances surrounding the crash continue to be examined.
"The driver remains in hospital and no charges have been laid," the spokeswoman said.
"Investigations are continuing."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The truck appeared to have left the eastern side of the highway before tipping onto its side.
It's unclear what caused the vehicle to leave the road.
The incident led to the highway being closed as the man was airlifted, and further delays to traffic while the truck was unloaded of bales of wool and the scene cleared.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.