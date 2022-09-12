Albury resident Victoria Chick was just 30 when Queen Elizabeth visited and opened QEII Square decades ago but the memories are vivid.
On Monday they came flooding back when she was just around the corner on Kiewa Street signing a condolence book to share her messages and reminiscences.
Mrs Chick said her father-in-law, Morris Chick, was a councillor at the time of the Queen's visit in 1988 when John Roach was mayor.
"I was here 34 years ago when the Queen was here and also for when Princess Diana and Charles came as well," she said.
Mrs Chick, Rector's warden at St Matthews Church, said she believed the loss of the Queen came as a shock to most people.
"I think everyone's deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth and even at the age of 96 we didn't expect it," she said.
The avid royalist who is a regular at Buckingham Palace said she was happy to hear Prime Minister Anothony Albanese announce a public day of mourning on September 22 to honour the monarch.
"I've been to the United Kingdom several times and always enjoy a visit to Buckingham Palace," Mrs Chick said. "I think having a public holiday for the day of mourning is very appropriate."
Mrs Chick said she was confident King Charles III would ably step into his mother's shoes while passionately maintaining his stance on issues close to his heart.
"I was very impressed with his first speech as King; he'll follow the steps of his mother," Mrs Chick said. "He'll stick to his environmental stance, I just think he'll be a little more careful.
"They're his thoughts and beliefs. In 2022 they're the sorts of things we need to be thinking about."
Condolence books are available at Farrer MP Sussan Ley's office on Kiewa Street and Indi MP Helen Haines' office on High Street, Wodonga.
