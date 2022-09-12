The Border Mail
Albury Council votes down planned six-storey unit block on former petrol station site, developer left dismayed

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
September 12 2022
Residents who live nearby the planned six-storey development on the western edge of the Albury CBD put out signs in the council foyer urging councillors to reject the development on Monday night.

ALBURY councillors voted 6-3 on Monday night to reject a six-storey unit complex due to it not meeting planning controls and being too big for the neighbourhood.

