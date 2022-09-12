ALBURY councillors voted 6-3 on Monday night to reject a six-storey unit complex due to it not meeting planning controls and being too big for the neighbourhood.
The 22.5-metre high block designed for a former petrol station site on the corner of Pemberton and Thurgoona streets had attracted a swag of objections, with the public gallery on Monday night packed to hear councillors debate the proposal.
Mayor Kylie King, deputy mayor Steve Bowen and Ashley Edwards, Darren Cameron, David Thurley and Stuart Baker voted down the block, while Alice Glachan, Jessica Kellahan and Daryl Betteridge supported it.
An alternative motion was then put forward by Cr Thurley and succeeded 6-3 with the same split of councillors.
It recommended the council refuse the application on four grounds.
They included it being inconsistent with both a state planning policy for apartments on neighbourhood character grounds, scale and privacy and Albury's development control plan in relation to streetscape compatibility, amenity, setbacks and amenity.
It was also stated the proposal was contrary to the NSW Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 because of its impact on the streetscape and its bulk and scale being inconsistent with the existing and future character of the area.
Cr Edwards said the block was not in harmony with the neighbourhood and would set a height precedent.
Cr Bowen said he had lost sleep over the issue but felt "the building is just in the wrong location for its bulk and scale".
Cr Kellahan said Albury has a housing crisis and such developments would address that situation and considerable changes had been made to the original design..
Cr Cameron said he was loath to vote against any plan that provided more homes for the city but could not support the six-storey complex because it did not fit in with the area.
After the meeting, the developer behind the unit block, Travis Barker said he was "extremely disappointed" by the decision of the council.
"We are considering our appeal rights to the Land and Environment Court," Mr Barker said
"The council have arrived at this decision contrary to the advice of their own planning team.
"The decision made tonight does not encourage us or other developers to pursue and invest in the city."
A forum held before Monday night's meeting heard from Mr Barker and his planning consultant David Hunter as well as objectors to the plan, including construction manager Simon Pedler who said he was representing 20 residents who had sought his planning advice.
Mr Barker told of how he had steered The Hamilton unit block in the Albury CBD and the six-storey plan for the corner of Pemberton and Thurgoona streets had been prompted by the success of that earlier project.
