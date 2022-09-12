The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Staff unavailability for V/Line service from Melbourne to Albury resulted in passengers sitting on floor

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated September 12 2022 - 9:39am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Passengers taking up any space they can find around the cafeteria of the V/Line train as it makes its way back to Albury from Melbourne on Sunday afternoon.

Several rail passengers returning to Albury from Melbourne on Sunday were forced to sit on the floor for the duration of the journey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.