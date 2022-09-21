Footy fans attending this weekend's Ovens and Murray grand final will only be served mid-strength alcohol.
Full-strength beer and spirits have been banned despite behaviour problems being rare at O&M deciders.
The grand final will return to the Lavington Sports Ground for the first time since 2017 with Wangaratta and Yarrawonga to clash in the biggest match of the season.
Lavington president Mark Sanson said the edict was due to the predicted crowd exceeding 5000 people, with 8000 to 10,000 tipped to flock to the venue on Sunday for the first decider since 2019.
"It's more about crowd control and crowd behaviour," he said.
"Any event over 5000 people is a mid-strength event.
"We want people to be able to have a beer but we also want to have great crowd behaviour, and having this as a mid-strength event makes that happen.
"I think that's a good thing."
Mr Sanson said the rules were a police stipulation.
But police suggested Liquor and Gaming NSW could be behind the rules.
Comment was sought from the regulator.
Heavy alcohol was served at last weekend's district league deciders in the Hume and Tallangatta leagues with both crowds above 5000.
Mr Sanson said a preseason AFL game between Sydney and the Giants in Lavington had also been a mid-strength only event.
"It worked really well with the preseason game," he said.
"We always have good behaviour at the O&M grand final and we'd expect this weekend's finals to be the same."
Mr Sanson said about 120 people would volunteer at the event.
