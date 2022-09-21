The Border Mail
Full-strength beer banned at Ovens and Murray grand final in Lavington

By Blair Thomson and Brent Godde
Updated September 21 2022 - 9:04am, first published 6:25am
Crowds at the last grand final at the Lavington Sports Ground in 2017. File picture

Footy fans attending this weekend's Ovens and Murray grand final will only be served mid-strength alcohol.

