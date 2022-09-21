The Border Mail
Yarrawonga's Leigh Masters wins the Ovens and Murray's Morris Medal

Steve Tervet
Andrew Moir
By Steve Tervet, and Andrew Moir
Updated September 21 2022 - 1:40pm, first published 12:50pm
Leigh Masters wins the Morris Medal

Yarrawonga's Leigh Masters has become one of the few defenders in the modern era to win the Morris Medal.

