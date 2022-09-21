Yarrawonga's Leigh Masters has become one of the few defenders in the modern era to win the Morris Medal.
Masters polled 19 votes to claim the league's most prestigious individual award from last year's winner, Wangaratta's Callum Moore (17) and Wodonga's Angus Baker (15) on Wednesday night.
"It's a massive honour," Masters said.
"My partner and I made the decision to move up here, which probably wasn't an easy one for her, changing her job, so a huge thank you to her.
"When I first got up here, I had a lot of chats with (club president) Ross Mulquiney and he's helped me all the way through, with relocation, and he's been great for me.
"Further to that, Chris Kennedy has been great for me since I've moved up here, giving me employment.
"The whole Yarrawonga Football Club has turned itself around from what we were last year and all the coaching staff and volunteers have played a part."
Wangaratta's Jackson Clarke, Wodonga Raiders' Isaac Muller and Corowa-Rutherglen's Cam Wilson rounded out the top six with 14 apiece.
It was the third-lowest winning score of the past 20 years when a full season was completed.
Moore won with 17 votes, but it was only a 13-round season, due to COVID, while Yarrawonga's Tim Hargreaves and Raiders' defender Dustin Burns posted 17 apiece in 2002 and Albury's Chris Hyde polled 18 in 2017.
Masters polled in eight of the 18 regular season matches, including four best on ground performances against Wodonga Raiders (Round 1), Myrtleford (R3), Wangaratta Rovers (R13) and Wodonga (R14).
At the halfway mark, a surprise result looked likely with Wilson bolting to 14 votes, ahead of his brother Damien, Clarke and Lavington ruck Tim Hanna on 11, with Wangaratta Rovers' incoming coach Sam Murray (10) also ahead of Masters and Moore.
However, the Roos' finish, with only one win from the last nine games, destroyed the Wilson brothers' hopes.
It was no surprise to see Masters claim the league's top award.
He leads the league in disposals (527), kicks (412) and marks (203), and sits second (54) behind team-mate Leigh Williams (66) for contested marks, although those stats also include finals.
It's hard to recall a better defender in the league, with former Wangaratta Rovers' coach and ex-Sydney Swans' best and fairest Daryn Cresswell stunned the 30-year-old never played AFL.
Morris Medal defenders are extremely rare in recent years, apart from back pocket Burns, while Albury's Shaun Daly won in 2011, but he was a utility player.
Masters built his reputation with VFL club Williamstown as a premiership player and best and fairest.
He won the club's best and fairest on debut last year and is the 11th Pigeon to win the Medal.
Yarrawonga meets favourites Wangaratta in Sunday's grand final at Lavington Sportsground.
