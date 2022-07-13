Yarrawonga coach Mark Whiley says a dozen years of practice is behind defender Leigh Masters' stellar form in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Williamstown premiership player and best and fairest leads the league in marks, with 120 from the 12 rounds, ahead of North Albury's rising Sam Azzi (108).
Advertisement
To highlight how good Masters has been, Wangaratta Rovers and neutral observers have been raving about Sam Murray's marking in defence, but he trails the Pigeon by (27), although he boasts more disposals in a top 10 featuring on-ballers.
"My marking has improved (through my career), I've always been an aerial player, I dropped a fair few," Masters suggested after the impressive 57-point win over Myrtleford last Saturday.
Masters, who turned 30 last month, could become the first defender in years to win the Morris Medal.
"He's at that age where he's just full of confidence, he's been honing his craft ever since the under 18s and then in the VFL system, so he knows his game inside out," coach Mark Whiley enthused.
He's at that age where he's just full of confidence ... he's playing unbelievably.- Mark Whiley on Leigh Masters
"He's playing unbelievably and we're super lucky to have him."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Yarrawonga hosts Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.