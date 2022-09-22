The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Drink-driver caught just hours into police road safety operation

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 22 2022 - 6:17am, first published 4:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police check a driver on Yarralumla Drive in Wodonga on Thursday morning as part of Operation Scoreboard, which runs until Sunday. Picture by Blair Thomson

Police are running road safety operations on both sides of the border amid a predicted surge in traffic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.