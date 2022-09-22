Drink-driver caught just hours into police road safety operation

Police are running road safety operations on both sides of the border amid a predicted surge in traffic.
NSW officers are enforcing double demerits as part of their operation, while Victorian police members are targeting speeding and distracted driving during the state's long weekend.
The Victorian Operation Scoreboard coincides with the AFL grand final weekend, with a particular focus on motorbike safety.
The blitz started on Wednesday morning, with a 60-year-old West Albury woman caught on the Lincoln Causeway just a few hours into the operation.
The woman returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.116 and had her car impounded at a cost of $1115.
She will face court at a later date.
Both operations will continue until Sunday night.
Victorian Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said officers would keep a close watch on motorcyclists, with October to December one of the most dangerous periods for riders.
"We need to do everything we can to prevent more rider deaths and serious injuries from occurring," he said.
"During Operation Scoreboard, police will be keeping a close eye out for motorcyclists engaging in risky behaviour, particularly speeding which has contributed to more than half of rider deaths this year.
"We will also be conducting extensive alcohol and drug testing as Victorians enjoy Grand Final football in Melbourne after a two-year hiatus.
"Please take extra care as you travel across the state over the weekend - we've seen far too many tragic, yet completely avoidable fatal collisions this year."
