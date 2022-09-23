Ebony Hoskin made a dream start to life as a state cricketer by taking a wicket with her first ball on debut for the NSW Breakers.
The 19-year-old, from Howlong, received her cap at North Sydney Oval on Friday morning and could not have made a more instant impact.
With Queensland Fire going along nicely at 0-50, Hoskin ran in and had Georgia Redmayne caught behind by Alyssa Healy in a moment she'll never forget.
Hoskin took the first three wickets for NSW, clean bowling Charli Knott for 15 and Grace Harris for one.
She finished the day with 3-39 from 10 overs as Queensland closed their innings on 9/307.
Hoskin has trained with the Breakers throughout pre-season, working to earn herself a contract after relocating to Sydney.
She started last season at Albury but was signed by Campbelltown-Camden and quickly caught the eye with her performances in NSW Women's Premier Cricket.
