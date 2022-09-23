The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Ebony Hoskin takes a wicket with her first delivery on debut for NSW Breakers

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 23 2022 - 9:10am, first published 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ebony Hoskin made a dream start to life as a state cricketer by taking a wicket with her first ball on debut for the NSW Breakers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.