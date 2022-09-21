Howlong's Ebony Hoskin is set to make her debut for the NSW Breakers on Friday.
The 19-year-old has trained with the Breakers throughout pre-season and has been named in a squad of 13 for the opening two games of the Women's National Cricket League.
Hoskin, who starred for Campbelltown-Camden in NSW Women's Premier Cricket last season after relocating to Sydney, is expected to be named in the XI to face Queensland Fire at North Sydney Oval on Friday.
"Our group have performed really well in preparation for this season," Breakers head coach Gavan Twining said.
"They have been dedicated to the task of improving every single day and Ebony is one player who has exemplified that.
"She has a lot of potential and is someone we are excited to see take her game to the next level."
THE STORY SO FAR
Hoskin is joined in the squad by Australian internationals Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns and Hannah Darlington, with the latter impressed by the teenager's commitment and attitude.
"As a fellow fast bowler, I've worked closely with Ebony," Darlington said.
"She's made a massive sacrifice to move up to NSW metropolitan without a contract.
"That's the major thing for Ebs at the moment.
"She's doing all the hard work and working towards earning that first professional deal.
"Seeing the hard work she's putting in, without a deal, not many people do that and sacrifice another part of their life in that way but she's come along heaps.
"Female cricket at the moment is only growing and there are massive opportunities out there.
"It's definitely the right field to get into and for someone like Ebony, who has made leaps and bounds in the last couple of years, it shows that a couple of years of hard work makes a huge difference - and the impression you can make just by being a good person as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.