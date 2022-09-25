Wodonga coach Kylie Murphy and daughter Lizzy had a special supporter watching over them as the Bulldogs held on to win the nail-biting under-17s final against Raiders in over-time at the Lavington Sports Ground.
Team captain Lizzy was crowned best on court after holding her composure in the goal ring to seal the deal for the premiers in the 55-53 victory.
After losing her father and Lizzy's grandfather, Terry Fogarty, just days before the Bulldogs' Anzac Day clash against Raiders this season, the mother-daughter duo said this one was for him.
"I know a piece of him was here today," Kylie said.
"It's very special, I know he'd be very proud of the outcome.
"Lizzy and I have done a lot together with our netball and it's great she really wanted me here as coach. We have special times together."
The Bulldogs had a five-goal lead heading into the final term, before a fightback by the Raiders saw them with a shot to steal the game before heading into extra time.
It had all the makings of a thrilling final.
"When I shot that last goal, I had no idea we were two up," Lizzy said.
"Mum just came onto the court and said we won it.
"We worked so hard today and we got the outcome we wanted."
