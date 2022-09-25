The Border Mail
Wodonga Bulldogs defeat Wodonga Raiders to become 2022 under-17 netball premiers

Georgia Smith
Georgia Smith
Updated September 25 2022 - 1:32am, first published 1:17am
Wodonga are the under-17 netball premiers for 2022. Picture by Ash Smith

Wodonga coach Kylie Murphy and daughter Lizzy had a special supporter watching over them as the Bulldogs held on to win the nail-biting under-17s final against Raiders in over-time at the Lavington Sports Ground.

