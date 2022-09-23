Wangaratta siblings Joe and Liv Richards have been luckier than most when it comes to Ovens and Murray League grand final appearances, but their luck seems to run separately.
"Every time we've played together on grand final day, one of us wins and one of us loses unfortunately," Liv said.
"It would be so good to both win this time, the household would be so much happier.
"It's so exciting. I didn't think we'd have this opportunity again, but here we are."
The siblings will line-up in their fourth grand finals respectively with the Magpies this weekend, with the senior football and A-grade netball sides going head-to-head with the Pigeons.
Liv has taken home three flags over the course of her netball career, with the 20-year-old winning in under-16s in 2016 before aiding the club's B-grade in 2018 and A-grade in 2019.
Older brother Joe became a premiership player in 2017, but felt the collective heartbreak of the Magpies' losses in 2018 and 2019.
The 22-year-old admitted lessons have been learnt.
"You definitely don't want to lose another one because you don't want that same feeling," he said.
"To also know what it feels like to win, you want that feeling again."
The duo have grown up around Norm Minns Oval, with parents Rob and Jane and older brother Nick also a part of the club over the years.
While the Richards siblings always rally behind each other, they often do so from a distance.
"I think I've only watched one of her games this year, and it was last week," Joe laughed.
"I might get a quarter in this weekend."
"I've watched him a bit more than he's watched me," Liv added.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"I watched the last round and all of the finals."
After relocating to Geelong for university this year, Liv never imagined that she'd be donning black and white in September.
"Not at all," she said.
"When they called and asked me to play six games, I thought yeah, I can do six weeks.
"Then it became another week, and another one, and another one, and now we're in the grand final.
"I can't believe it."
Wangaratta's A-grade side has overcome a challenging run in finals to take down Albury, Lavington and Corowa-Rutherglen after finishing the home and away season in fourth spot.
It's been a smoother run for Joe and the club's senior footballers, who after finishing as the minor premiers, booked their grand final ticket after downing the Pigeons in the qualifying final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.