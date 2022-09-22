Star Yarrawonga defender Hannah Symes has found she has even more to play for this season.
After welcoming daughter Perri into the world with her partner and Albury Tigers' footballer Will Haberecht nine-months ago, the 2016 Toni Wilson Medallist is seeing the game through a different lens.
"Being a mum, you just have a whole new love for the game," she said.
"It's your outlet and as soon as you get off the court, there's no opportunity to dwell on the game, it's straight back into motherhood.
"You love it for what you get out of it and then you can't be too hard on yourself because your priorities change.
"I'm personally quite hard on myself, so I just expected to play netball to my standard straight away, but the other mum's in the team reminded me to take it easy.
"I felt really supported in that environment and there was no pressure."
Symes now has the opportunity to make a lifelong memory with her young family this weekend as the Pigeons go head-to-head with the Magpies in the league's first decider since 2019.
"To play for my family, it's super special," Symes said.
"I'll have my own little cheer squad.
"They've been so supportive. I think Perri's been at every game with my mum and my partner's been at every game he can get to.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"It's super special."
Throughout her Ovens and Murray netball career, Symes has been a part of eight grand finals and won five flags as a Pigeon.
After working her way back into the A-grade side this season, all of Symes' hard work is showing in her recent on court performances, with several rival coaches tipping her to be among the best players in this weekend's grand final.
"It was definitely a slow start for me personally after coming back from having a baby," she said.
"I just focused on training, getting back to the gym and getting my feet going.
"That was probably my biggest struggle, fast-paced netball and getting my footwork right.
"Once I got into training and got a bit more confidence, it was much easier."
While there will always be some butterflies heading into the league's biggest day on the calendar, Symes is confident she has the strategies in place to be able to channel the nerves into something positive.
"I sort of thrive off the game itself," she said.
"I'm definitely a little bit nervous, but hopefully I can channel that into some good energy and hopefully just enjoy the game.
"We have such an incredible team and group of ladies.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.