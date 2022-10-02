THE Murray River was still rising yesterday, with moderate flooding at Corowa likely to peak at 6.3 metres overnight into today, and minor flooding reported at Albury.
The Bureau of Meteorology said the Murray at Albury is likely to remain about 4.5 metres into early next week, with moderate flooding at Stevens Weir and minor flooding at Deniliquin and Moulamein.
The bureau warned residents downstream of Hume Dam to Tocumwal of imminent flooding and to monitor the BOM website to keep track of developments.
The Murray-Darling Basin Authority said the Hume Dam on Friday, releasing 46,500 megalitres a day, was at 96 per cent capacity, while the Dartmouth Dam, releasing 6000 megalitres a day, was at 101 per cent.
"Further rain is forecast later next week," MDBA executive director for river management Andrew Reynolds said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We will continue to liaise with the Bureau of Meteorology and adjust releases as the forecast becomes more certain.
"Flow over the spillway at Dartmouth is dependent on the water level in the dam, which in turn is dependent on rain and inflows. Flow over the Dartmouth spillway is expected to slowly increase over coming days.
"Spillway flows had only just commenced last weekend and were slowly building up."
He said landholders and river users, including pumpers, on the Mitta Mitta River were advised to take into account the forecast releases of water from Dartmouth Dam and make any necessary adjustment to their river activities.
Water storage at Dartmouth Dam yesterday was at 3893 gigalitres.
The BOM said it would be mostly sunny in Albury-Wodonga today and tomorrow with showers expected on Wednesday with a 90 per cent chance of 15mm of rainfall.
The showers will continue in the following two days, however, with a 95 per cent chance of up to 40mm of rain on Friday.
The BOM said Wangaratta will experience similar weather, with a "very high chance of showers in the afternoon and evening" from Wednesday to Friday.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.