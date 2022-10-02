The Border Mail
Police praise 'well-behaved' crowd of 20,000 at Deni Ute Muster

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated October 2 2022 - 10:49am, first published 9:30am
Booze is a big part of the Deni Ute Muster but police say there no cause for concern at this year's event. Picture supplied

POLICE say the Deni Ute Muster went smoothly on the weekend with a well-behaved crowd cooperating with police directions.

Ted Howes

