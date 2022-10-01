The Border Mail
Bethanga Hotel closed as family grieves matriach Kate Middleton

Caroline Tung
Caroline Tung
October 1 2022
Kate Middleton died suddenly two weeks after the tragic death of her brother and fellow publican Gary Paxton. Picture supplied

The Bethanga Hotel has closed indefinitely after owner Kate Middleton died suddenly on Wednesday.

