Corryong's fruit and veg shop taken over by Acres and Acres

By Sophie Else
Updated September 30 2022 - 8:12am, first published 8:00am
Acres and Acres' Josh Collings says he is excited to take over the lease of Corryong's greengrocer shop, which will showcase the Upper Murray's best fresh produce.

A North East food co-operative has moved into Corryong's greengrocer in a step it says will bring the community closer together.

Sophie Else

Journalist

