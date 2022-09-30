A North East food co-operative has moved into Corryong's greengrocer in a step it says will bring the community closer together.
The greengrocer was owned for 23 years by Stephen and Julie Jarvis, who have retired.
Founder Josh Collings said the Acres and Acres food program was a hub for fresh produce.
When the Jarvis's got in touch with Mr Collings, the not-for-profit did not hesitate.
"Everything we grow will go into the store," Mr Collings said.
Community members will be able to even use the shop's kitchen for making their own jam and the eventual plan is to also provide meals.
Mr Collings said the program was 100 per cent community owned and had one of the first vertical farms in Australia. He said it was "all about bringing community together".
"It's super exciting," he said of the new venture.
"We use zero chemicals on our food and its actually good for you."
