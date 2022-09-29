Police pay tribute to killed officers following recent loss

Police have paused to remember their fallen colleagues during a service in Wodonga.
The National Police Remembrance Day event bought Victorian and NSW police forces together to pay their respects to officers who have died.
A candle was lit and wreaths laid on Thursday for those officers killed in the line of duty in the past 12 months.
Tributes were also held for those who have previously died.
Yesterday's ceremony - the first held since 2019 - was particularly sad for those in attendance.
Detective Sergeant Shannon Murphy's name was added to the honour roll of those killed.
His name was read out by the North East region's top officer, Superintendent Joy Arbuthnot, along with 11 other Victorian officers who had died in the past year.
The detective sergeant had most recently worked in the child abuse and sex offence unit and had previously worked in Benalla and Melbourne.
"Enforcing the law can come at a price," Superintendent Arbuthnot said.
"We acknowledge not only the impact of physical harm but the mental health impact on us, our families and our loved ones.
"For many, memorialisation and commemoration relate to personal loss and grief, with real connections to names listed on police memorials.
"We know this as we recently felt that loss.
"We lost one of our own, Detective Sergeant Shannon Murphy, and that grief is raw."
Victoria Police chaplain Reverend Peter Dart said the function of police was to serve and protect.
"The general public have little or no idea of what the average street police officer faces every time he or she faces when they go on duty," he said.
Member for Benambra and former officer Bill Tilley said 49 Australian soldiers had died in Afghanistan or Iraq, while 52 officers had been added to the Victoria Police honour roll in the same period.
"Policing is and always will be a dangerous job ... a job where your life is on the line every day."
Wodonga Acting Senior Sergeant Sarah Kendall said it was an important day for not only those who worked the job, but also their family members.
