Wodonga motorbike club ransacked and damaged by 'brazen' burglars

Police are seeking information after the Albury-Wodonga Motorcycle Club rooms were broken into, ransacked and damaged, and items stolen.
Detectives believe the site, on the Lincoln Causeway, was targeted Tuesday night.
Entry was forced to the venue before a tractor was used to smash through a gate.
The tractor was then driven around the site.
Detective Senior Constable Ray Causer said it was a frustrating incident for club members.
The Wodonga site has previously been targeted.
Security has been ramped up and police are patrolling the area to prevent further incidents.
"It's been sometime overnight, the offenders have attended the premises, smashed in some doors and gained access to the building," Detective Senior Constable Causer said.
"Once inside they've ransacked the property and stolen food and drink from the canteen area.
"They've also been able to access one of the vehicles on the property and smashed that through the gates and then driven that out onto the motocross track.
"It is fairly brazen in relation to their activities, to actually find keys to a vehicle and drive it through a fence and then drive the vehicle away."
Police are concerned those responsible - likely multiple offenders - could target other sites.
Volunteers spent several hours cleaning up the damage on Wednesday.
Forensic officers attended and examined the scene.
Detective Senior Constable Causer said it was likely someone knew the people responsible for the offending.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
