Wodonga motorbike club ransacked and damaged by 'brazen' burglars

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 29 2022 - 8:28am, first published 5:56am
Detective Senior Constable Ray Causer at the site on Thursday. Police are seeking information about those responsible. Picture by Blair Thomson

Police are seeking information after the Albury-Wodonga Motorcycle Club rooms were broken into, ransacked and damaged, and items stolen.

