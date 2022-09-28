The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wangaratta court told mother punched her own daughter in the face

By Wangaratta Court
September 28 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mum punched her own daughter in face, causing her to fall and bleed

A mother who punched her teenaged daughter in the face, causing her to fall down and her nose to bleed, has admitted to assault in court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.