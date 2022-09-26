Israel Monga hopes to take one step closer to his dream of becoming a Premier League footballer this week.
The 14-year-old is in Coffs Harbour playing for Victoria at the National Youth Championships after an impressive season with Murray United.
Monga's club-mates, Ryan Kemp and Kylan Piltz, are in one of Victoria's three under-15 squads while the Catholic College student is playing for Victoria Green in the under-14 section.
"It's exciting but you always want to have more," Monga said.
"Since I made the Victoria team, I want to work my socks off to be at the top.
"I'm never satisfied, that's always been my mentality. I'm pretty competitive.
"It's going to be a really good challenge, something new and I'm excited to play with players who can move fast and pass the ball quick."
Malawi-born Monga, who moved to Australia when he was five, started in Murray's skill acquisition program before going to play in the Albury-Wodonga Football Association.
"I left to have some fun but I came back and now it's serious," Monga said.
"I just love having the ball at my feet, playing around with it, that makes me happy.
"My Dad played, everyone from my family did, so it's always been with me.
"It was a very big transition moving here but you just get through.
"Now I live with my Mum and my sister.
"I'm working hard to get something out of football, like helping my family or helping other people."
Murray's Austin May was a shadow player with the squad but didn't get an emergency call-up to play.
