Wangaratta star Callum Moore felt he was lucky to edge out unheralded team-mate Chris Knowles for the Did Simpson medal on Sunday.
Moore won the honour after booting an equal game high four goals and showcasing his versatility after also spending time in the ruck.
His two goals in the opening four minutes of the final term proved crucial as the Magpies opened up a 23-point lead before the Pigeons mounted a spirited comeback.
Both Knowles and Moore worked in tandem to help nullify Pigeon big man Lachie Howe who produced a lionhearted performance in the ruck for his side.
"To be honest, I was a bit surprised to get the Did Simpson medal," Moore said.
"We had so many great players today who stood up, especially Chris Knowles.
"I challenged Chris during the week and he came out firing and I couldn't be any prouder of how he responded.
"I also thought Joe Richards was outstanding and his goal from the boundary at the start of the last quarter was unbelievable."
Richards booted one of the best goals in O&M grand final history when he threaded an unbelievable snap hard up on the boundary line and 35m out.
It also came at a crucial time and helped establish a 17 point lead in the opening minutes of the final term.
Moore couldn't resist taking a cheeky shot at coach Ben Reid who provided a strong marking target inside 50m and booted two goals.
"I told 'Reidy' all year, just clear the 50m and let me go to work," he said.
"But 'Reidy' is getting a bit old now so I have to share the 50m with him.
"It was funny at training during the week, Joey, Mark (Anderson) and I were having shots from the boundary and Joey didn't kick one for the night.
"Then he produces arguably one of the greatest goals in grand final history which was unbelievable to see."
The Pigeons almost produced one of the most stirring comebacks in grand final history after Jesse Koopman had a set shot late in the match which could have handed his side the lead.
Moore said it was a tense moment watching Koopman line-up for his set shot from 50m on a slight angle.
"That's footy and momentum swings happen but I was just praying that he would shank the kick," he said.
ALSO IN SPORT
Moore was a premiership player with Richmond in the VFL in 2019 with Sunday's triumph the second flag of his career.
Last year's Morris medallist has already committed at Norm Minns Oval for a third season.
"This organisation is second to none and is so professional," he said.
"The club welcomed my family and myself with open arms from the first day I arrived and it's just such an enjoyable place to be around."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.