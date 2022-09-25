The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wangaratta star Callum Moore awarded Did Simpson medal for dazzling display in decider

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 25 2022 - 9:12am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Callum Moore with the spoils of victory. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wangaratta star Callum Moore felt he was lucky to edge out unheralded team-mate Chris Knowles for the Did Simpson medal on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.