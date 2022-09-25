The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Mark Whiley proud of his Yarrawonga players after grand final fightback

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 25 2022 - 9:15am, first published 8:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Whiley has led Yarrawonga from second-bottom a year ago to within a kick of the premiership. Picture by James Wiltshire

Yarrawonga coach Mark Whiley spoke of his pride in the aftermath of Sunday's heart-breaking defeat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.