Ovens and Murray grand final coverage from Lavington Sports Ground

By Steve Tervet
Updated September 25 2022 - 8:57am, first published 6:45am
Wangaratta's players get the premiership party started. Picture by Mark Jesser

SENIORS: Wangaratta 12.14 (86) def Yarrawonga 13.5 (83)

Wangaratta have the Ovens and Murray premiership cup back in their hands after defeating Yarrawonga in a classic grand final at Lavington Sports Ground on Sunday.

