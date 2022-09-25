Wangaratta have the Ovens and Murray premiership cup back in their hands after defeating Yarrawonga in a classic grand final at Lavington Sports Ground on Sunday.
Having lost the 2018 and 2019 deciders, the Magpies were forced to dig very deep to avoid an extension of that unwanted streak after the Pigeons threw everything at them in a grandstand finish.
]There were just five points in it at three-quarter time but the final margin was even closer, with the Pigeons missing a last-gasp set shot which would have won them the cup.
The Magpies dominated the opening term but failed to punish the Pigeons as much as they might have done.
Jackson Clarke charged out of the centre bounce and almost kicked a goal for Wangaratta inside 10 seconds but it was the Pigeons who struck first.
A rapid counter-attack saw four hooped jumpers stream inside forward 50 and when Ryan Bruce laid a big tackle, he made no mistake with the set shot.
At the other end, the Magpies nailed their first goal courtesy of Fraser Ellis, 30 metres out in front, after Matt Holgate gave away a cheap free-kick.
Michael Newton missed a good chance to double their tally but coach Ben Reid pumped one through from 50 metres after marking a lovely cushioned kick from Luke Saunders.
With a few spot fires breaking out around the ground, Callum Moore saw a couple of kicks drift wide and Clarke did likewise as the Magpies looked to turn their territorial advantage into real scoreboard pressure.
But Wangaratta stretched their lead further at the start of the second term, Mat Grossman's superb penetrating kick handing Moore an uncontested mark just inside 50 and the 2021 Morris medallist nailing his shot from distance.
The Pigeons hit back through Caleb Mitchell but Reid's second goal of the game, less than 60 seconds later, quickly took the wind out of their sails.
There were ominous signs for Yarrawonga and when Saunders found Moore with another pinpoint kick, he made no mistake to get the Pies faithful on their feet.
Confusion reigned when the half-time siren went several minutes early but with the players all looking at each other, the officials showed good common sense and waved play on.
Desperately needing a lift going into the break, the Pigeons got one when Bruce burst down the wing and handballed to Jesse Koopman, who kicked a magnificent goal from the pocket in front of the grandstand.
The prolific Leigh Williams got his first sight of goal within two minutes of the restart and the wait was worth it as he nailed a long bomb from wide on the left.
But again the hope was short-lived.
Daniel Sharrock's neat kick found Paddy Warner standing all alone inside 50 and the result was another Wangaratta goal.
Yarrawonga's resolve was being tested and their next response was a monster kick from Will Sexton which sailed through from all of 60 metres.
The momentum was really shifting now, Koopman and Brayden Coburn both going close before the umpire paid a free-kick which saw Willie Wheeler run into an open goal square and knock another one through.
That brought Yarrawonga back to within five points and the crowd erupted when Bailey Frauenfelder booted them into the lead moments later.
In what was fast becoming a modern classic, Tyler Norton nudged the Magpies back in front with a terrific goal to halt the avalanche late in the third quarter.
Yarrawonga weren't done, though, not by a long shot, and when Williams threaded the eye of the needle with a miracle kick from the junction of the 50-metre line and the boundary, it was advantage Pigeons by a point again.
The scores were level when Reid hit the post although Abraham Ankers split the big sticks to hand Wangaratta a five-point lead at the final break.
Moore's third goal, inside the first minute of the fourth quarter, pushed the margin out to 11 and Joe Richards then produced a true moment of magic, booting one of the great grand final goals from the forward pocket.
The game was being ripped out of Yarrawonga's hands when Moore made it four with a display of brute strength in the goal square before Sharrock rattled the post.
In a game as good as this, however, you could never say never and Williams found Frauenfelder in the goal square to give the Pigeons hope.
When the classy Richards ran in to give Wangaratta a 25-point lead, you felt it was the first nail in Yarrawonga's coffin, only for Mark Whiley's side to dig even deeper.
They were afforded a let-off when Reid missed a set shot from 20 metres and Williams slotted his third goal at the other end.
Ellis then gave away a 50-metre penalty and Jordan Urquhart punished him by kicking the goal to keep the Pigeons within 14 points.
The crowd were on the edge of their seats when Lach Howe converted a free-kick and the drama heightened even further thanks to another Williams goal 25 minutes into the final term.
Just four points separated the sides in a heart-stopping climax and Koopman had a kick to win it at the death but his effort drifted right - and with that went Yarrawonga's last chance.
Yarrawonga held off a fast-finishing Wangaratta Rovers to claim their third reserve grade premiership in a row.
The Pigeons, who won flags in 2018 and 2019, successfully defended their crown although they were pushed hard by a Hawks side chasing their first title for 15 years.
Rovers trailed by 14 points at three-quarter-time and had a glut of chances to hit the front in the final term but kicked 0.7 before Yarrawonga made them pay with a goal at the other end.
It proved to be the only major of a one-sided final term and it was no surprised to see the Hawks players flat out on the turf when the final siren sounded.
Wangaratta produced a huge finish to defeat Corowa-Rutherglen in a thrilling thirds grand final at Lavington Sports Ground.
The Pies were 15 points down at three-quarter-time but proceeded to set up camp inside forward 50 and simply had too much for the Roos in a frantic finale.
After losing their last three grand finals, the Magpies players and supporters were understandably jubilant to claim their first premiership at this level since 2015.
Wangaratta got off to a flying start, kicking the first three goals of the game and spending plenty of time in their forward half.
But majors either side of quarter-time lifted the Roos, who booted 5.3 to 2.2 in a dominant second term to take the lead at the main break.
They held a 15-point lead at three-quarter-time but came under enormous pressure from the Magpies in the final term and Wangaratta got home by four points.
Joe Berry and Jayden Adamo kicked two goals apiece for the Pies, while Corowa-Rutherglen's Jedd Longmire was best on ground.
Plenty of spectators are here early ahead of the thirds grand final, which starts at 9am.
Corowa-Rutherglen are chasing their first premiership since 2000 and are riding a wave of momentum having snuck into fifth spot on the final day of the home-and-away season.
But opponents Wangaratta aren't lacking motivation themselves, having played in three of the last four grand finals at this level and lost them all.
Good morning and welcome to Lavington Sports Ground on grand final day for the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League.
The sun is shining and the oval looks in magnificent condition, ready for the last and most important games of the season in senior, reserve and third-grade football.
Up on the netball courts we've got four grand finals coming up with premiers to be crowned in A, B and C-grade as well as the under-17 competition.
Eight of the league's 10 clubs are represented on the big day and we're expecting a bumper crowd as O and M grand finals return to our calendar for the first time since 2019.
To get you in the mood, read about why Wangaratta siblings Joe and Liv Richards are hoping for change of fortunes today and what makes this grand final so different for Yarrawonga's Beau Seymour.
There's a chance for Corowa-Rutherglen to break a lengthy drought and we hear from netballer Hannah Symes as the 2016 Toni Wilson medallist explains why she's now seeing the game through a different lens.
We'll update this page throughout the day, with full grand final coverage coming your way at www.bordermail.com.au/sport.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.