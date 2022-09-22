The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Corowa-Rutherglen thirds out to snap 22-year premiership drought against Wangaratta

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 22 2022 - 9:38pm, first published 9:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corowa-Rutherglen's thirds have reached their first Ovens and Murray grand final since 2000, with Wangaratta awaiting them in the decider.

A sea of blue is heading to Lavington Sports Ground on Sunday as Corowa-Rutherglen thirds chase their first premiership for more than two decades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.