Beau Seymour wasn't even sure he was going to play football this year.
The 31-year-old and his wife Caitlin were expecting a baby and Yarrawonga was coming into the season having finished the truncated 2021 campaign second-bottom on the ladder.
But the loyal Pigeon has proved his durability before and, following a conversation with coach Mark Whiley, he signed on the dotted line for another season of Ovens and Murray football.
Fast-forward to the last weekend in September and the 2012 premiership player is set to feature in Yarrawonga's first senior grand final for eight years with daughter Emma among the crowd at Lavington Sports Ground.
"I can't wait, it's very exciting," Seymour said.
"It means a lot.
"To be quite honest, I didn't think I'd get to see another one so I'm over the moon.
"I've really enjoyed my footy this season.
"At the start of the year, I was contemplating whether to go again but Mark talked me into it.
"Me and Caitlin have just had a young baby, little Emma, in early July, so that was good but it was more whether that commitment would take time out of footy because it is a big commitment, playing O and M footy.
"There's a lot expected, training two or three nights a week and putting in your extras but I'm glad I stuck at it, playing a bit of a role."
Seymour, a former Tungamah junior, met Caitlin at a Pigeons ball and considers the club to be family after playing such a significant role in his life.
"I owe the footy club everything, really," he said.
"It got me a job, got me a wife and now I'm lucky enough to have a kid.
"There's been plenty of times when other clubs came knocking but my grandfather played in the 1959 premiership and my Dad played in 1988 in the reserves.
ALSO IN SPORT
"He didn't spend much time around footy - he loves his shooting so he's more into that - but my uncle Peter lived and breathed football.
"He and his wife Colleen were big influences on me, especially when I came into Yarra as a young bloke.
"I was always out at their house, I just lived football and it's gone from there."
Seymour played finals each year in thirds but found a queue forming when it came to stepping up a level.
"Back then, we had quite a strong senior side so there were there a lot of reserve games early," he said.
"You've got to do your apprenticeship and start somewhere.
"The first year I might have played two or three games and then five the next year.
"But I built into 2012, played the second half of the year and was lucky enough to get a premiership that year.
"The whole Fevola era was unbelievable, just the crowds; we're never going to see anything like that again I don't think.
"The easy option would have been to leave when things weren't going my way early on but my old man always instilled into me to have a crack and try to play the best football I can.
"I enjoy training hard, keeping fit and I've still got another couple of years left in me.
"I'll keep pushing for seniors and I'm certainly not going to leave the club.
"I'm coming up to 150 senior games so I'd like to get to that eventually.
"Everyone involved in the club, it's just a good joint to be around especially after a couple of lean years and what we've been able to do this year, bringing the community into the club and really trying to embrace that side of things."
The Pigeons, like Seymour, have had to bide their time, last playing finals in 2018 prior to this season.
"It makes you sit back and really appreciate it," Seymour said.
"There's been a lot of effort go in by some individuals and I take my hat off to them.
"We've had a few down years since 2017 but it's been good this year.
"We've kept the same core group in the side all year, haven't had too many injuries, which pretty much makes it.
"The more time you get to play together, the better, the more you gel and I think that's been the biggest thing for us this year.
"I know we didn't get to finish last year but we found it hard; were smashed with injuries and had a different team on the park every week.
"But this year's been different, it's been good.
"Whatever happens on Sunday, it's going to be special, but we're desperate for that premiership."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.