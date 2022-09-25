Yarrawonga co-coach Bridget Cassar's 250th A-grade Ovens and Murray League netball game is certainly one she will never forget.
But despite being recognised as the most valuable player on the court during the tussle between her Pigeons and the Magpies, it was the trophy her team claimed at the end of the final whistle that meant the most to the star goal shooter.
"The accolades are nice, but this one's more important," Cassar said.
"Obviously premierships are what you play for.
"You doubt yourself so much at the start of the year and you can think that you're past it, but the girls gave it absolutely everything they've got.
"It's a special group, we're really stoked."
Cassar also credited the efforts of teammate and co-captain Annalise Grinter, who has sat on the bench for the Pigeons in the back half of the season due to pregnancy.
"It's great to get the win for her too," Cassar said.
Grinter acknowledged in her post-match speech the many mothers within the Yarrawonga side, who had their children cheering for them on the sidelines.
"There's six mothers here, and I think on behalf of those six mothers, they can thank 10 other people out there watching today who have looked after their kids for training, looked after their kids for game day and allowed them to train and be as good as they are," Grinter said.
"Thanks to all of the grandmothers, aunties, uncles and helpers out there.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"I've been so grateful to sit on the bench and watch you guys play."
Among the other mums in the team is Sarah Moore, who admitted her grand final preparations looked a little different this time around.
"We got here today and everyone said 'are you nervous,' but you don't have time to be nervous when you have a toddler being cheeky and keeping you busy," she said.
"I probably wasn't as nervous as other grand finals I've been in, it was just about getting a win under our belt.
"When you have superstars in your team like Bridget, Laura (Irvine) and Tilly (Kennedy) in my end, it's pretty special."
Cassar has now become a nine-time Pigeons' premiership player.
Yarrawonga claimed its first A-grade netball flag back in 2001 and went on to reign supreme for four consecutive seasons from 2009 to 2012.
They did it again in 2013 before going back-to-back in 2016 and 2017.
After disruptions throughout the season due to Covid and player unavailability, the Pigeons found their rhythm when it mattered most. They finished the home and away season in second spot.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.