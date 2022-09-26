Kolby Heiner-Hennessy will play Ovens and Murray football next season after returning to Albury.
Fresh from winning the Hume League premiership with Holbrook, the 2018 John Longmire medallist has re-signed at the Sportsground in a major boost for the Tigers.
Heiner-Hennessy booted 60 goals for the Brookers to finish second on the league's goal-kicking charts behind team-mate Luke Gestier and Albury co-coach Anthony Miles is thrilled to have him back on board.
"Kolby's put on five or six kilos since he was at Albury two years ago and the plan was always for him to go out and work on the physicality side of the game," Miles said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"Credit to Holbrook and their organisation, for how they've been able to develop him.
"He's played some games in the ruck and he's got a lot of confidence.
"He's excited to come back and have a good go at Ovens and Murray footy and I think he's ready.
"He's a quality one-pointer and a good person to have around the club so we're super excited to have him back."
Heiner-Hennessy is one of three players to have signed with the Tigers, with Cooper Page back in the yellow and black while Spencer Jones has joined from Murray Magpies
"Bringing some quality one-pointers back to the club is a priority for us," Miles said
"Cooper's a lock-down defender who played pretty well every game in 2021.
"He's a good athlete, he can play tall and small and in 2021, he was really important to us and how we structured up.
"He probably doesn't get the accolades of a lot of the other guys but he was really important in locking down and just getting the job done for us every week.
"Spencer Jones is a really exciting talent and a great athlete.
"He's been a great player for the Murray Magpies but he was an Albury junior and he's looking to have another go at the Ovens and Murray."
Watching the grand final between Wangaratta and Yarrawonga on Sunday has fired up Albury to bounce back in a big way next season.
"The fuse has been lit and there's a fire in the belly for a lot of our players," Miles said.
"Watching that, we've got a group message and it was blowing up, the hurt of seeing those guys celebrating.
"They were the best two sides for the year so take nothing away from them but, make no mistake, we want to be competing every year.
"Footy's a results-driven industry and you're judged on winning and losing.
"We lost two finals by less than a kick but we'll look deeper and we had 12 debutants for the year and we didn't have a great run with injury."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.