Albury is almost certain to be without the league's Rising Star next season.
Speedy teenager Isaac McGrath is set to attend university in Adelaide next year.
"I got into a Bachelor of Science and Masters of Teaching degree over at the University of South Australia," he said.
McGrath played two games last year while a student at North Albury's Xavier High School, but became a permanent fixture.
He missed only the one game and was named in the club's best eight times during the 20 matches, which ended after the club bowed out in straight sets.
"I really enjoyed it, (winning a) bit more respect from the senior players," he suggested.
"It was good to have a relationship with the senior coaches in Luke Daly and Anthony Miles."
McGrath, who can play a number of positions, including wing and forward, hasn't decided which club he will join for 2023.
The Tigers have fallen out in straight sets in the last two completed seasons.
