Man on run after home invasion, Albury police car ramming, Jeep fire

A man remains on the run after a home invasion and police car ramming.
Police were called to Hague Street Street in Lavington, near Kaitlers Road, about 8.15am on Monday.
The officers had been alerted to a reported home invasion at a unit.
A silver Jeep was driven from the unit and hit a police car and a Toyota hatchback as the driver and his passenger tried to avoid arrest.
The police and Toyota driver, a 40-year-old man, were not injured in the incident.
The Jeep, which had false plates, was driven to Tullimbar Street, near the intersection of Carcoola Street, in North Albury.
Nearby residents reported the vehicle burning.
Firefighters were called to the scene but the car was gutted by the flames.
A police spokeswoman said one person was apprehended.
"Two people ran from the scene, with the alleged driver arrested after a short foot pursuit," the police spokeswoman said.
"He remains in custody in Albury Police Station.
"As police search for the second male, anyone with information is urged to come forward."
The burnt out Jeep, which appeared to have been driven on damaged rims, was towed from Tullimbar Street, about five kilometres from the scene of the home invasion.
The vehicle will undergo a forensic examination.
The front of the Jeep had significant damage, with a front panel partially dislodged.
The rear passenger side of the car also appeared to have been damaged.
A damaged Highway Patrol BMW was visible at the scene, with the front end appearing to have been smashed.
The NSW plates attached to the Jeep are not listed on the Service NSW website.
Forensic police members attended the units on Hague Street following the incident as part of their investigation into the reported home invasion.
Investigators continue to make enquiries into what occurred.
They are seeking information from the public about what occurred.
The Albury Police Station can be reached by calling (02) 6023 9299.
Information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online.
