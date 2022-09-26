The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man on run after home invasion, Albury police car ramming, Jeep fire

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 26 2022 - 2:54am, first published 2:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The burnt out Jeep on Tullimbar Street in North Albury on Monday morning. Picture by James Wiltshire

A man remains on the run after a home invasion and police car ramming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.