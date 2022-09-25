THE best player in Saturday's AFL grand final was inspired by his grandfather who died in Albury last Wednesday.
He wore a black armband and after the match lauded his Pop Kevin Smith, who died aged 93.
"I was very close to [him] and he had a lot to do with the person I am today," Smith told AFL.com.au.
"I made a mad dash to Albury and spent 24 hours with him and will be forever grateful that he was still mentally there, and we had a great 24 hours together.
"Although it was very upsetting, it's been a beautiful time for our family."
Smith told The Age that his grandfather was a "humble, cheeky, well-mannered gentleman" and a role model.
It was Smith's fourth flag after playing in three while with Hawthorn.
Kevin Smith was the oldest of four children, with his youngest sibling tennis champion Margaret Court.
He played rugby league for a short time but his sporting love was professional cycling.
Mr Smith competed across the Riverina and North East, winning wheel races at Wagga and Whorouly.
He was also a qualified welder, working for Frauenfelder Gates.
Mr Smith was married to Helen for 67 years and they had four children, including Wayne who is Isaac's father.
Isaac grew up at Cootamundra, where Wayne, was the principal of Sacred Heart Central School until 2012.
Kevin Smith's funeral will be held at Sacred Heart Church in North Albury from 11.30am on Friday.
