'Prime' Wodonga commercial, residential site passed in for $700,000

By Ted Howes
Updated September 23 2022 - 9:44am, first published 8:00am
Agent Andrew Dixon, right, at the auction at 4 Thomas Mitchell Drive which attracted about 40 curious onlookers but no bidders. Picture by Ash Smith

A five-tenanted commercial and residential block in a "prime Wodonga location" attracted not a single bid at auction on Friday afternoon but later sold for an undisclosed amount.

