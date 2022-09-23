Daily water releases from the Hume Dam will increase from 36,000 to 41,000 megalitres at 10.30 Friday morning with the water authority warning of Murray River rises affecting Albury.
The Murray-Darling Basin Authority said the increase in releases, combined with elevated inflows from the Kiewa River, will see the river exceed the minor flood level of 4.3 metres.
MDBA executive director of river management Andrew Reynolds said the height at Albury should remain below the moderate flood level over the next few days.
"If releases need to be increased significantly, this may be revised," Mr Reynolds said.
"The Bureau of Meteorology is responsible for issuing flood warnings to the public.
"The MDBA remains focused on keeping the dam safe, and capturing flows where we can, to mitigate flooding.
"If you live or work on a floodplain, please stay up to date on the latest weather information including warnings, river conditions and rainfall in your area via the Bureau of Meteorology's website."
