Albury warned of minor flooding as MDBA jacks up Hume Dam water releases

By Ted Howes
Updated September 23 2022 - 2:30am, first published 1:00am
Water releases at Hume Dam increased to 41,000 megalitres a day from 10.30am on Friday. Picture supplied

Daily water releases from the Hume Dam will increase from 36,000 to 41,000 megalitres at 10.30 Friday morning with the water authority warning of Murray River rises affecting Albury.

